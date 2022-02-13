PGIMS, police launch drive against drugs

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 12

Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Udai Singh Meena has appealed to local residents to support the police in a campaign against narcotic drugs and illicit liquor to eradicate this menace from society.

Meena was interacting with villagers during a community awareness programme — in collaboration with the authorities of Rohtak PGIMS and District Red Cross Society — titled ‘Nasha-Mukt Rohtak’ organised to create awareness about drug abuse at Kharawar village in the district today.

“Earlier, drug menace was prevalent in Punjab. But now, this evil has entered Haryana and eradicating it is our collective social responsibility,” said the SP.

He exhorted the residents to inform about drug trade or sale of illicit liquor in their area without any fear or hesitation on helpline number 112, Rohtak police number 01262-228113 and WhatsApp number 8307202071.

ASP (Sampla) Medha Bhushan said the name of the informers would be kept confidential and they would be suitably rewarded if the information is found true. A team of doctors from Rohtak PGIMS, Dr Nahar Singh from District Red Cross Society, Kharawar sarpanch Brijender Singh and Chuliana sarpanch Harender Singh also addressed the gathering and spoke about the hazards of intoxicants.