PGIMS recalls drug amid probe into deaths

The PGIMS authorities have directed all departments to immediately stop using a specific batch of injectable Propofol, an anaesthetic drug, and return the available stock to the central store.

The directions follow instructions from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), which received a complaint from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding deaths allegedly following surgical procedures at PGIMS, claimed sources.

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“In view of the seriousness of the allegations and to preserve evidence for a fair and complete inquiry, the DMER on Wednesday asked the Rohtak Deputy Commissioner to ensure that the available stock of the drug at PGIMS is seized and kept in safe custody. The stock must not be issued, used, transferred, destroyed or otherwise disposed of until further orders,” the sources added.