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Home / Haryana / PGIMS, Rohtak, gets state's first Emergency Support Skill Centre setup

PGIMS, Rohtak, gets state's first Emergency Support Skill Centre setup

Centre to provide standardised emergency-care training across Haryana and neighbouring states

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:27 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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VC Dr HK Aggawal inaugurates National Emergency Life Support skill centre at PGIMS, Rohtak, on Thursday. Tribune photo
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Haryana’s healthcare sector marked a significant milestone on Wednesday with the establishment of the National Emergency Life Support (NELS) Skill Centre at Pt BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak.

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According to PGIMS authorities, the facility is the first-of-its-kind in Haryana, established under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide standardised, scientific and hands-on training in emergency care to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

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The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR) Vice Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal, who said the selection of PGIMS Rohtak for Haryana’s first NELS Skill Centre by the Central Government was a recognition of the institute’s growing role in emergency healthcare and medical training.

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“Through the centre, our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will receive standardised and scientific training, which will bring a qualitative improvement in the delivery of emergency services in Haryana. The centre will benefit not only healthcare professionals at PGIMS but also doctors and medical staff from across Haryana and neighbouring states. This centre will help make the state self-reliant in the field of emergency medicine,” Dr Aggarwal said.

He emphasized the critical importance of timely intervention in medical emergencies, noting that in cases of accidents, heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening conditions, the right treatment administered within the first few minutes can often mean the difference between life and death.

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“The establishment of the Skill Centre will strengthen emergency-care preparedness across the state by enhancing the skills of healthcare professionals and promoting standardised protocols for the management of critically ill patients,” Dr Aggarwal added.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal said the center will provide international-level training to faculty members and students. “In the future, we will develop certified trainers from here and establish a NELS network across the state,” he added.

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal stated that the institute has provided a dedicated building for NELS, making this facility even more unique. “With high-quality simulations, equipment and trained faculty, this center will strengthen the culture of emergency care in Haryana. PGIMS is already a referral center; now, we will also become a hub for emergency training,” he added.

Dr Prashant Kumar, Nodal Officer of the NELS Skill Center, explained that this is a prestigious national initiative of the Government of India, under which dedicated skill training centers are being established across the country.

“Through this initiative, India has received its own standardised emergency life support training programme. Its objective is to enhance the ability of health professionals to respond to emergencies and provide timely, effective, life-saving treatment to patients,” he added.

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