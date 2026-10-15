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Home / Haryana / PGIMS Rohtak implants leadless pacemaker in 66-year-old, first such procedure at a govt hospital in Haryana

PGIMS Rohtak implants leadless pacemaker in 66-year-old, first such procedure at a govt hospital in Haryana

The patient, from Ranchi in Jharkhand, was diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome, and had undergone implantation of a conventional dual-chamber pacemaker on July 11 this year

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:34 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Dr Ashwani, Head of Department of Cardiology at PGIMS, said the procedure was the first of its kind at a government healthcare institution in Haryana. Tribune photo
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The Department of Cardiology at Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has successfully implanted a leadless pacemaker in a 66-year-old patient from Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Dr Ashwani, Head of Department of Cardiology at PGIMS, said the procedure was the first of its kind at a government healthcare institution in Haryana.

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The patient, diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome, had undergone implantation of a conventional dual-chamber pacemaker on July 11 this year. He visited Cardiology OPD on October 7 with a 10-day history of fever. Medical evaluation revealed an infection at the pacemaker pocket site.

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A PET-CT scan was conducted to assess the extent of the infection. The patient was admitted to Department of Cardiology and treated with intravenous antibiotics. After his fever subsided and his total leucocyte count returned to acceptable levels, the infected pacemaker system was removed. He subsequently received further intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Following detailed discussions with the patient and his family, the medical team opted for a leadless pacemaker as an alternative to the conventional system. The procedure was successfully performed on Wednesday.

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“Unlike conventional pacemakers, which are placed beneath the skin of the chest and connected to the heart through leads, a leadless pacemaker is a compact device implanted directly inside the heart. The absence of leads eliminates related complications, including lead fractures. The device also avoids the need for a chest incision and a pocket beneath the skin, reducing the risk of pocket-related complications and infections,” said Dr Ashwani.

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, said the successful procedure marks a milestone for PGIMS Rohtak and highlights the Cardiology Department’s efforts to introduce advanced cardiac technologies and expand specialised treatment options at a government healthcare institution.

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