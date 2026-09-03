PGIMS-Rohtak opens clinical training posts for Gurugram varsity psychology students

Students enrolled in psychology courses at Gurugram University will no longer need to travel outside the state for clinical training and would instead have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, the state’s premier medical research institute.

Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), and Gurugram University on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic, clinical training and research collaboration. UHSR Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Agarwal said the MoU was not just an agreement between two universities, but a far-reaching step towards strengthening mental health services in the state.

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“The Department of Psychiatry and the State Institute of Mental Health at PGIMS, Rohtak, are the largest centres for mental health patients in north India, with hundreds of patients visiting their OPDs every day. Gurugram University students will have the opportunity to observe and learn first-hand about various cases of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, children and drug-related mental illnesses, providing a learning opportunity far greater than any textbook could offer,” he added.

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Agarwal assured that UHSR would provide all possible support to Gurugram University students, and the two universities would also organise joint research projects and conferences in the future. “In today’s times, stress, depression, drug addiction and other mental-health problems are rapidly increasing, and the country is in dire need of skilled clinical psychologists,” he added.

UHSR Registrar Dr Roop Singh said, “Under the MoU, students pursuing four RCI-accredited courses at Gurugram University, including MA in clinical psychology, BSc in clinical psychology (honours), professional diploma in clinical psychology and MSc in psychology will be provided training postings at PGIMS.

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“As per the MoU, the UHSR will be responsible for providing internship to the students through scheduled postings and training them in psychological assessment, diagnostic procedures and taking case histories,” he added.

Prof Gayatri Raina, Dean of Gurugram University, said the MoU would provide their psychology students with a valuable opportunity to work with real patients at a PGIMS, thereby enhancing both their clinical experience and employment prospects.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal said the training would not only enhance the students’ clinical skills but also improve the quality of psychological services provided to patients. This agreement would also strengthen the National Mental Health Programme, he added.

Gurugram University Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Kaushik, UHSR Dean of Academic Affairs MG Vashisth, PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, Dean of Academic Affairs Dr Ashok Chauhan, Director (Public Relations) Dr Manjunath BC and PGIDS Principal Dr Manu Rathee were among those present on the occasion.