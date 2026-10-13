PGIMS-Rohtak outsourced employees’ migration to Rozgar Nigam back in focus

The issue of migrating outsourced employees engaged through a private agency at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences and PGIMS, Rohtak, to the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) resurfaced after the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) conducted a personal hearing of all parties into the matter on Monday.

According to sources, DMER officials heard the parties in detail and prepared a report, along with their opinion, for submission before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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The hearing followed the court’s directions issued in July, asking the DMER/competent authority to examine and decide the claim of a group of three petitioners within three months. The petitioners are former outsourced employees of the PGIMS and seeking migration to the HKRN through the issuance of deployment offer letters under the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022, to ensure continuity of their employment and livelihood.

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“We presented our views before the DMER officials and urged them to ensure the migration of all outsourced employees, including us, to the HKRN, as our data was uploaded on the portal several months ago. Let’ see, what report the officials submit to the High Court,” one of the petitioners told ‘The Tribune’.

Sube S Kaushik, counsel for the petitioners, contended that despite approval by the state government and successful uploading of their data on the HKRN portal, the authorities had failed to take the matter to its logical conclusion by issuing deployment offer letters to the petitioners. The petitioners argued that their cases were fully covered under the 2022 policy and that all required formalities had already been completed.

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The petitioners further submitted that the Haryana Government too had issued instructions in November 2021 directing the authorities to upload data of outsourced employees to facilitate their migration to the HKRN. It was also argued that the Vice-Chancellor of the university had also recommended their migration.

According to sources, over 1,100 employees are currently working on an outsourcing basis at the Health University and the PGIMS. A section of these employees staged a prolonged protest, including a hunger strike in 2025, demanding their migration to the HKRN to ensure job security and access to additional employment benefits.

Sources said the DMER officials also heard the representatives of the private firm.