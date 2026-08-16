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Home / Haryana / PGIMS Rohtak proposed as Centre of Excellence for rare diseases

PGIMS Rohtak proposed as Centre of Excellence for rare diseases

State government sends proposal to Centre; health varsity plans Rs 35-crore PET/CT machine, steps up research and infrastructure

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:01 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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VC Dr HK Aggarwal honours ADA Varun during Independence Day function in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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The state government has sent a proposal to the Centre to include PGIMS, Rohtak, as a Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases. The move is aimed at strengthening specialised diagnosis, treatment and research facilities for patients suffering from rare diseases and enhancing the institute’s capacity to provide advanced healthcare services.

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Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), shared the information while interacting with mediapersons after the Independence Day celebrations on the university campus on Saturday. He unfurled the national flag and took the salute from the guard before outlining the institute’s future plans.

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Dr Aggarwal said a 128-slice PET/CT machine, costing Rs 35 crore, would be procured for the Department of Nuclear Medicine. In addition, Rs 5 crore had been earmarked for research and development.

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“Our goal is to develop PGIMS, Rohtak, as a centre of excellence in health education and patient care not only at the national level but also globally. Hence, work on the New Emergency Block and Critical Care Hospital, Faculty Guest House, Central Library, and new boys’ and girls’ hostels will be expedited,” he said.

The VC said the state government had approved a budget of Rs 1,232 crore for 2026-27, an increase of Rs 422 crore over the previous year. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, saying the enhanced allocation would strengthen infrastructure, education, research and healthcare services.

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Emphasising the importance of technological advancement, Dr Aggarwal said the institution was strengthening its infrastructure in the era of AI, robotic surgery, telemedicine and genomics. However, he stressed that no matter how advanced technology becomes, it can never replace a doctor’s compassion.

“The greatest quality of a doctor is sensitivity,” he said.

The programme was compered by Dr Manjunath, Dr Umesh Yadav and Acharya Kiran Kaur.

UHSR Registrar Dr Roop Singh, Dean (Academic Affairs) Dr MG Vashistha, PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal, Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan, Dr Savita Singhal, Principal, Dental Institute, and Dr Manu Rathi were among those present on the occasion.

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