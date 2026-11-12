PGIMS-Rohtak takes cervical cancer fight beyond treatment

With a significant number of women reaching hospitals only after gynaecological cancers have advanced, PGIMS-Rohtak is strengthening its focus on awareness, early detection and affordable treatment to reduce the burden of cervical cancer.

Highlighting the importance of timely diagnosis, Dr Pushpa Dahiya, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at PGIMS Rohtak, said a lack of awareness, inadequate screening facilities and delays in seeking medical advice continued to affect cancer outcomes among women.

“Cervical cancer, the most common gynaecological cancer in India, is largely preventable through timely HPV vaccination and regular screening. Persistent infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), commonly transmitted through sexual contact, is the primary cause of the disease,” she pointed out.

According to data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in March, India recorded an estimated 79,239 new cervical cancer cases in 2025, compared to 76,898 in 2021. In Haryana, the estimated number of cases increased from 1,148 in 2021 to 1,208 in 2025, while deaths rose from 620 to 652 during the same period. These figures highlight the need for greater awareness, HPV vaccination, regular screening, early detection and timely treatment to reduce the burden of cervical cancer among women.

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“Symptoms such as abnormal vaginal discharge, bleeding between menstrual periods, bleeding after sexual intercourse and bleeding after menopause should never be ignored. Women without symptoms should undergo regular screening through Pap smear or HPV testing,” said Dr Pushpa.

At PGIMS Rohtak, the department is conducting awareness lectures and school-level programmes to educate women and girls about cervical cancer prevention and HPV vaccination. The institution also provides Pap smear and colposcopy facilities free of cost.

“As Haryana’s highest referral centre, PGIMS receives cervical cancer patients from across the state and neighbouring regions. The department offers comprehensive management, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, under one roof, helping economically weaker patients avoid treatment expenses running into lakhs of rupees at multiple centres,” said Dr Pushpa.

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Dr Vani Malhotra, Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said the department performs approximately 15-20 major gynaecological cancer surgeries every month. Patients are also kept under lifelong follow-up for surveillance and the timely identification of recurrence.

She said a significant development was the state government’s provision of free HPV vaccination for 14-year-old girls. The department has also written to the authorities seeking permission to extend vaccination benefits to other age groups.

“Cervical cancer should not be viewed as a disease that can only be addressed after diagnosis. Greater awareness, vaccination, routine screening and timely medical intervention can substantially improve prevention and treatment outcomes,” Dr Vani added.