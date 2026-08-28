PGIMS Rohtak to pay for tests unavailable at institute for Ayushman beneficiaries

The PGIMS Rohtak has taken an ambitious and patient-friendly initiative to address the difficulties faced by beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme due to the non-availability of certain laboratory tests and investigations at the institute.

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As part of the initiative, the PGIMS authorities are in the process of signing an MoU with a private diagnostic laboratory to facilitate these tests free of cost for beneficiaries covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The move is aimed at ensuring that patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections and other eligible categories, receive comprehensive healthcare without having to bear additional expenses.

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Under the proposed arrangement, the authorities have sought lists from heads of all departments at the PGIMS detailing laboratory tests and investigations that are required for patient care but are currently not available through the institute's investigative services. The department heads have been directed to submit the lists within a week.

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Notably, patients from across Haryana and neighbouring states visit PGIMS for treatment.

“There are numerous laboratory tests and investigations that are essential for the diagnosis and treatment of patients but a few of them are currently not available at PGIMS. In such cases, patients are required to approach private laboratories and pay for these tests, hence we have decided to facilitate these tests free of cost for the beneficiaries,” said Dr Kundan Mittal, Medical Superintendent, PGIMS.

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Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, said the initiative would not only provide significant financial relief to patients but also help expedite their treatment, as timely availability of investigation reports would enable doctors to proceed with diagnosis and treatment without unnecessary delays.

The tests largely include specialised investigations related to genetic analysis and cancer diagnostics, he added.

“The initiative is patient-friendly and a vital step towards effectively implementing government health schemes so that patients can derive maximum benefit. The cost of those tests to be conducted at private laboratories will be borne by PGIMS, ensuring that Ayushman beneficiaries get them free of cost,” Dr Aggarwal added.