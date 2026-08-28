DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / PGIMS Rohtak to pay for tests unavailable at institute for Ayushman beneficiaries

PGIMS Rohtak to pay for tests unavailable at institute for Ayushman beneficiaries

Move aimed at easing financial burden, expediting treatment

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:14 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The PGIMS Rohtak has taken an ambitious and patient-friendly initiative to address the difficulties faced by beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme due to the non-availability of certain laboratory tests and investigations at the institute.

Advertisement

As part of the initiative, the PGIMS authorities are in the process of signing an MoU with a private diagnostic laboratory to facilitate these tests free of cost for beneficiaries covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The move is aimed at ensuring that patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections and other eligible categories, receive comprehensive healthcare without having to bear additional expenses.

Advertisement

Under the proposed arrangement, the authorities have sought lists from heads of all departments at the PGIMS detailing laboratory tests and investigations that are required for patient care but are currently not available through the institute's investigative services. The department heads have been directed to submit the lists within a week.

Advertisement

Notably, patients from across Haryana and neighbouring states visit PGIMS for treatment.

“There are numerous laboratory tests and investigations that are essential for the diagnosis and treatment of patients but a few of them are currently not available at PGIMS. In such cases, patients are required to approach private laboratories and pay for these tests, hence we have decided to facilitate these tests free of cost for the beneficiaries,” said Dr Kundan Mittal, Medical Superintendent, PGIMS.

Advertisement

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, said the initiative would not only provide significant financial relief to patients but also help expedite their treatment, as timely availability of investigation reports would enable doctors to proceed with diagnosis and treatment without unnecessary delays.

The tests largely include specialised investigations related to genetic analysis and cancer diagnostics, he added.

“The initiative is patient-friendly and a vital step towards effectively implementing government health schemes so that patients can derive maximum benefit. The cost of those tests to be conducted at private laboratories will be borne by PGIMS, ensuring that Ayushman beneficiaries get them free of cost,” Dr Aggarwal added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts