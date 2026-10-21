PGIMS study links lactose intolerance to IBS symptoms

A study conducted on 1,000 patients at the PGIMS here has identified lactase deficiency as a major factor behind symptoms attributed to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a common gastrointestinal disorder characterised by abdominal pain, bloating and altered bowel habits, including diarrhoea and constipation.

The study found that 50 per cent of the patients experienced complete relief, while another 30 per cent reported partial improvement after restricting milk and milk products.

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Dr Parveen Malhotra, Senior Professor and Head of the Department of Medical Gastroenterology, said the research followed observations that several patients did not respond adequately to conventional treatment for IBS.

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“Lactase is an enzyme required to digest lactose, the natural sugar present in milk. Its production declines with age in many people, particularly in Asian populations. Lactase deficiency can cause diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, bloating and excessive gas, symptoms that can be mistaken for IBS,” he said.

He maintained that over the past year, the department advised 1,000 patients diagnosed with IBS to restrict milk and milk products, allowing only limited milk in tea or coffee. According to the findings, 58 per cent of the patients were men, 70 per cent were below 50 years of age and 69 per cent had diarrhoea-predominant symptoms. Many had experienced symptoms for months or years.

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Dr Malhotra said the department had also excluded curd and buttermilk from the dietary restrictions, despite their probiotic benefits, after observing that some patients continued to experience symptoms when consuming them. Several patients reported substantial relief within two to four weeks, he added.

“IBS is a functional gastrointestinal disorder, meaning that symptoms occur without identifiable structural damage to the digestive tract. It is not an infection. The condition is generally diagnosed after appropriate evaluation rules out other possible causes of symptoms,” said Dr Malhotra.

Dr Malhotra said patients avoiding dairy products should receive guidance on alternative sources of protein, calcium and vitamin D to prevent nutritional deficiencies. He also advised limiting foods high in sucrose and fructose, including certain juices and artificial sweeteners, where these trigger symptoms.

“The findings highlight the importance of assessing dietary factors in patients with persistent gastrointestinal complaints rather than relying solely on symptomatic treatment,” he added.