DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Pharma-grade aluminium foil worth Rs 14 lakh seized from Rohtak firm

Pharma-grade aluminium foil worth Rs 14 lakh seized from Rohtak firm

BIS team seizes around 250 rolls weighing three tonnes over suspected violation of licensing requirements

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:57 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A team of BIS conducts a search at a firm in Rohtak on Tuesday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The Haryana Branch Office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday conducted a search and seizure operation at M/s Jainalco Industries Limited over suspected violation of the BIS Act, 2016.

Advertisement

During the operation, the firm was found to be in possession of aluminium foils meant for pharmaceutical purposes, covered under Indian Standard IS 16011, without a valid BIS licence, despite the product being covered under the applicable Quality Control Order (QCO), said Madhurima Madhav, Director and Head of the Haryana Branch Office.

Advertisement

She said that as part of the enforcement action, the BIS team seized around 250 rolls of aluminium foil weighing approximately three tonnes and having an estimated value of Rs 14 lakh.

Advertisement

The operation was conducted by a BIS team comprising Anant Kumar, Scientist-C/Deputy Director; Sourabh Chandra, Scientist-C/Deputy Director; and Manish Bisht, Scientist-B/Assistant Director.

BIS officials said the findings and evidence collected during the operation would form the basis for further enforcement and legal action under the BIS Act, 2016 and applicable rules.

Advertisement

“The QCO for aluminium foils for pharmaceutical purposes was aimed at protecting public health by ensuring the quality of such products. BIS will continue to take necessary enforcement action wherever the requirements are not followed and will remain committed to upholding quality, reliability and safety for consumers,” said Madhurima.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts