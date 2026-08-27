Pharma-grade aluminium foil worth Rs 14L seized at Rohtak firm

The Haryana Branch Office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday conducted a search and seizure operation at M/s Jainalco Industries Limited over suspected violation of the BIS Act, 2016.

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During the operation, the firm was found to be in possession of aluminium foils meant for pharmaceutical purposes, covered under Indian Standard IS 16011, without a valid BIS licence, despite the product being covered under the applicable Quality Control Order (QCO), said Madhurima Madhav, Director and Head of the Haryana Branch Office.

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He maintained as part of the enforcement action, the BIS team seized around 250 rolls of aluminium foil weighing approximately three tonnes and having an estimated value of Rs 14 lakh.

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The operation was conducted by a BIS team comprising Anant Kumar, Scientist-C/Deputy Director; Sourabh Chandra, Scientist-C/Deputy Director; and Manish Bisht, Scientist-B/Assistant Director.

BIS officials said the findings and evidence collected during the operation would form the basis for further enforcement and legal action under the BIS Act, 2016 and applicable rules.

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“The QCO for aluminium foils for pharmaceutical purposes was aimed at protecting public health by ensuring the quality of such products. BIS will continue to take necessary enforcement action wherever the requirements are not followed and will remain committed to upholding quality, reliability and safety for consumers,” said Madhurima.