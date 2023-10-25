Yamunanagar: Pharmaceutical firm owner booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 24

A woman manager of a pharmaceutical company got a case of rape registered against the owner of the company in Yamunanagar district. Four more persons, including the father and the wife of the company owner, were also booked in connection with the case.

On the complaint of the rape victim, a case was registered under Section 376-C at the Sector 17 police station in Jagadhri on October 22.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said she joined the company of the accused on April 29, 2021.

The victim alleged that the owner of the company took her to a town in Himachal Pradesh on the pretext of company’s work in May 2021, served her cold drink mixed with some sedative and raped her.

She alleged that the accused made her obscene video and clicked some photographs that day. She further alleged that he kept blackmailing her on the basis of the said obscene video and photos and kept raping her.

She added that his wife, his father and some other persons knew about the incidents of rape and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

