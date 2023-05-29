Phase I of Sarasvati project set in motion

Kurukshetra, May 28
Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board Vice-Chairman Dhuman Singh laid the stone of the first phase of the Sarasvati Riverfront at Pehowa today. A budget of Rs 3.5 crore is to be spent on the project in two phases.
Dhuman said, “Haryana’s first Sarasvati Riverfront is being developed on the Hisar-Ambala road at Pehowa. Four ghats will be developed and boating will be introduced, for which a tender will be floated. In the first phase, an area of around 1 km will be covered. In the second phase, around 2 km area will be developed.”
“Devotees from many states come here in large numbers to offer prayers to their ancestors. The riverfront is being developed to promote religious tourism and also provide better facilities to devotees,” he added.
