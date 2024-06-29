Phones worth Rs 2 lakh traced

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, June 28

The Cyber Cell of the Kaithal police have traced and recovered 12 mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh, which were either stolen or lost. These recovered phones were handed over to their owners on Friday by DSP Umed Singh.

With the directions of Kaithal SP Upasana, the police have started the campaign with the help of Cyber Cell and started efforts to trace such mobile phones.

The Cyber Cell, led by in-charge ASI Satbir Singh, investigated cases of missing and stolen mobile phones and managed to trace the people using the lost phones across various locations in Haryana.

These phones had been found abandoned and subsequently used by different people. The police, adhering to proper legal procedures, recovered the 12 mobile phones, the DSP said. Singh said upon receiving complaints about the missing phones, the police made possible efforts to locate those.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal