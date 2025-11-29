Physical verification of paddy stock begins after Fatehabad tops state procurement

Following the record procurement of paddy in Fatehabad district, five teams constituted by the Haryana Government have begun physical verification of stocks lying with rice shellers across the district.

Advertisement

Fatehabad has reported an unprecedented 11,02,616.87 MT of paddy purchase this season, placing it at the top of the state’s procurement chart. The figures have raised eyebrows, especially since traditional high-procurement districts such as Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal are trailing.

Advertisement

Last year, Fatehabad had procured 7.4 lakh MT, making this year’s sharp rise significant enough for officials to order a detailed verification. Farmer groups, too, had flagged concerns about higher-than-expected purchases being reported from the district’s grain markets.

Advertisement

According to sources, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) recently detected inflated stock figures shown by a rice sheller in Gorakhpur village. The sheller was fined over Rs 2 lakh by the Board for the discrepancy.

HSAMB Hisar Zonal Administrator Surender Beniwal said this was part of the routine checks initiated by higher authorities. He said the verification was aimed at detecting “any inflated data shown, if any, by the rice shellers in their stocks.”

Advertisement

Official sources said the teams are examining stock records, physical quantities and storage protocols. Shellers found indulging in irregularities may face penalties and other serious consequences.

Similar physical verification drives are also underway in other districts, sources said.