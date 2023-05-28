Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

To prevent protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers, police authorities in Haryana on Sunday set up road barricades on borders with Punjab and deployed additional police forces to monitor and 'prevent' their entry into the national capital.

Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender Nandal, have been detained by local police, say sources.

Farm activists from Punjab--who had reached Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala for night stay continued to wait at the gurdwara for further directions. Police force was deployed and barricades were installed outside the gurdwara to maintain law and order situation.

IN Rohtak, All India Kisan Khet Majdur Sangthan leaders, including Jai Karan Mandothi (Jhajjar), Rajender Singh (Rewari) and Rohtas (Bhiwani) were taken into custody by Haryana Police, says Anoop Singh, state president of the sangthan.

Police also detained some leaders of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), including Shamsher Numberdar, Om Prakash, Kavita Arya and Vishnu, in various parts of Haryana, says Sumit Singh, State General Secretary, AIKS.

Rohtak: Kisan Sabha district president Preet Singh is in custody at Civil Lines police station. Tribune photo

A police official on duty at the Punjab-Haryana border said Haryana Police installed barricades to monitor the movement of traffic.

"We are ensuring that movement of essential goods is not impacted with a large volume of traffic moving towards Delhi," he said.

Tribune photo

Restrictions have been imposed for the past few days at most of the interstate border points with Punjab, including in Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Jind districts.

Tribune photo

Police have been deployed in force on the Ambala-Rajpura and Ambala-Delhi highways and link roads.

Tribune photo

Farm representatives and people associated with over 35 khaps from Haryana have been reaching Jantar Mantar in Delhi to express their solidarity with the wrestlers, who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

