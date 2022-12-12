Pigeon droppings deface at Ambala Cantonment railway station

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Pigeon droppings deface railway station

PIGEON droppings are ubiquitous, on platforms, stairs, foot overbridges, at the Ambala Cantonment railway station. The rising number of pigeons here has led to to the problem of bird dropping. The droppings have also spoiled walls and pillars of the railway station. The sweepers and cleaners must diligently do their job to curb the problem. Also, the authorities concerned must adopt some innovative measures to improve the situation. Gagan, Ambala

Shopkeepers encroach city roads in Narwana

IN most of the markets here, shopkeepers have encroached upon roads, leading to traffic congestion and non-availability of parking space. Despite bringing the problem to the notice of the authorities several times, no solution has been provided for it. This indifference has further emboldened the shopkeepers to do whatever they want to do. The police administration must penalise violators and deter the intensification of the problem. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Blind turn on road a nightmare

THERE is blind turn on the road connecting Sectors 8, 9 and 10 here. This is the busiest stretch that connects Ambala to other nearby cities. On the one side, there is a petrol pump and nursery and on the other, banquet halls, HUDA ground and community hall. Numbers of accidents have taken place on the road but the authorities concerned have not offered any solution to deal with the problem. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City