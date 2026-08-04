PIL alleges obstruction of seasonal river, green zone violations in Panchkula; HC fixes August 10 hearing

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given the state of Haryana time till August 10 to obtain instructions on a public interest litigation alleging obstruction of a natural seasonal watercourse (Barsati Nadi), establishment of a medicine factory in a notified green area and curtailment of access to an old temple in Panchkula district.

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The matter came up before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor on a public interest petition filed by Gurtej Singh against the state of Haryana and other respondents.

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Recording the petitioner's submissions, the Bench observed: “The contention is that the natural seasonal watercourse (barsati nadi) in Mahadevpur Saketri village, tehsil and district Panchkula, has been obstructed, and a medicine factory has been established in the notified green area. It is further alleged that access to an old temple has also been curtailed.”

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Appearing before the Bench on advance notice, the state counsel sought time to obtain instructions in the matter. Accepting the request, the High Court adjourned the hearing of the matter to August 10.