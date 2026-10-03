PIL filed in HC seeking judicial probe into stone-pelting incident by police in Hansi during CM Saini’s visit

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions for the constitution of an independent judicial commission or, alternatively, for handing over the investigation to a central investigating agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for a time-bound and impartial investigation into an alleged incident of stone-pelting by police personnel on peaceful protesters in Hansi on August 15.

The PIL also seeks directions to the state government to provide compensation to the victims who allegedly sustained injuries at the hands of police officials during the protest.

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Kiran Malik, a resident of Panchkula, has filed the PIL through advocate Surinder Singh Duhan. The petitioner has also sought directions for registration of criminal cases against the police officials who allegedly pelted stones at the protesters and pointed an AK-47 rifle towards them. It has been alleged that such action was in violation of the guidelines issued by the state government for dispersing protesters, under which water cannons and tear gas are to be used initially, followed, if necessary, by a mild lathicharge.

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The petitioner has further sought the production and preservation of the records relating to the incident.

According to the petitioner, a large number of people were proceeding peacefully and democratically towards the place where the Chief Minister of Haryana was scheduled to arrive. A heavy police force had been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

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The petitioner has alleged that, without any provocation or untoward incident, a senior police officer picked up a stone and hurled it at the protesters, after which other police personnel allegedly followed suit and began pelting stones at them.

It has further been alleged that one police officer attempted to snatch an AK-47 rifle from another police personnel and tried to fire the weapon towards the peaceful protesters.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that protesters can be dispersed only in accordance with the guidelines issued by the state government. According to the petitioner, where a situation requiring dispersal arises, water cannons should first be used, followed by tear gas. If the situation subsequently goes out of control and protesters resort to unlawful or violent acts, a mild lathicharge may be used, subject to law and applicable guidelines. The petitioner has contended that force should not be used against persons merely exercising their democratic and constitutional right to peaceful protest.

In these circumstances, the petitioner has submitted that a judicial inquiry is necessary to ascertain the facts, fix responsibility, and take appropriate action against those found guilty.

The petitioner has further stated that several persons present at the site recorded the alleged acts of the police officials on their mobile phones. According to the PIL, videos and other material relating to the incident were subsequently widely circulated on social media.

The petitioner has also sought directions to the respondents to immediately preserve, safeguard, and secure all CCTV footage, police wireless logbooks, body-camera recordings, and other electronic or documentary records pertaining to the incident, so that relevant evidence is not lost, altered, or destroyed.