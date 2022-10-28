Karnal: Piles of waste, no respite from stink

Karnal, October 27

Amid the strike of sanitation workers, residents have been suffering as gargage is piling up and emanating stink on the roads of Karnal city.

The strike has paralysed door-to-door garbage collection, picking of trash from the roadside and sweeping of roads in the city as well as other towns of the district. Residents are facing problems in disposing of their daily household waste as sanitation workers are not picking it up from their houses.

“I am facing a lot of inconvenience in disposing of the daily garbage of my house. I cannot keep it inside and there is hardly any space to dump it outside in my colony people have already been dumping waste outside for the last nine days,” said Rajan, a city resident.

Anu, another resident, said it was for the first time when the city was not cleaned during the festive season. At several places, garbage is being burnt, which is a health hazard. As per experts, it can cause health problems as it releases toxic chemicals.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers staged a dharna outside the Karnal Municipal Corporation office and demanded that the government should fulfil their demands. While raising slogans, they also criticised the Karnal police for arresting 24 workers on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. — TNS

Protesting workers are demanding the regularisation of ad hock staff, filling up vacant posts and the abolition of Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam portal.

Sharda, a protesting employee, said they would not lift their dharna till the fulfillment of their demands.

Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, KMC, also appealed the workers to resume their duties and said their strike had already affected the sanitation work. “I appeal to the protesting employees to resume their duties in the larger interest of the public on the occasion of the festival season,” said the Commissioner. He also exhorted residents to contribute in maintaining cleanliness. “We have pressed private workers in service to lift garbage from 42 secondary points of the city. Our focus is also on street sweeping, which is being done at night,” said the Commissioner.

#karnal