Pilot project on Hindi training in depts soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Haryana Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal today said the state government would soon finalise a pilot project for employees of the subordinate courts and other government offices to impart training in Hindi language.

The training schedule for officials of the district-level courts would be finalised in consultation with the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The CS was presiding over a meeting regarding the implementation of the Hindi language in subordinate courts in the state here today.

Kaushal said the Revenue Department had been working to simplify revenue terms to facilitate the common man. He told the languages department to prepare the administrative terminology in the Hindi language.

The CS also directed to provide bilingual training for the existing staff to enhance their work efficiency in various departments. At the meeting, a proposal was also discussed to encourage the students studying law, engineering, medical and other courses in the training courses of Hindi language.