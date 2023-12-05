Pipli bus stand to come up at a cost of Rs 125 crore

Kurukshetra, December 4
A new bus stand at Pipli here will be built under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of Rs 125 crore. The existing bus stand, along the service road of the Ambala-Delhi highway, is in a poor condition.
As per information, the master plan is ready and the bus stand will come up at over 10 acres along the service lane of the national highway.
Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said, “We had a meeting with state transport minister Mool Chand Sharma and requested him to expedite the project. It will not only help local residents, but also tourists who arrive at Kurukshetra every year. It was a long-pending project.”
