Pistol seized, 1 person held

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 7

A team of the Yamunanagar district police special cell has arrested a person and seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. Special cell incharge Rajesh Rana said the accused had been identified as Ranjit, alias Saurabh, of Lal Chhappar village. He said Ranjit was produced in a court that remanded him in judicial custody today.

#Yamunanagar