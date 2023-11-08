Pistol seized, 1 person held

Yamunanagar, November 7
A team of the Yamunanagar district police special cell has arrested a person and seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. Special cell incharge Rajesh Rana said the accused had been identified as Ranjit, alias Saurabh, of Lal Chhappar village. He said Ranjit was produced in a court that remanded him in judicial custody today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...