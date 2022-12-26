Pistols seized, two arrested in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 25

A CIA-II team of the Yamunanagar police arrested two persons and seized two country-made pistols from them last night. Two live cartridges were also seized. The accused have been identified as Sahil of Shiv Puri Colony and Gladvin (alias Rahul) of Kansapur Colony. CIA-II in-charge Rakesh Kumar said the accused were produced before a duty magistrate today who remanded them in judicial custody.