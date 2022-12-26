Pistols seized, two arrested in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, December 25
A CIA-II team of the Yamunanagar police arrested two persons and seized two country-made pistols from them last night. Two live cartridges were also seized. The accused have been identified as Sahil of Shiv Puri Colony and Gladvin (alias Rahul) of Kansapur Colony. CIA-II in-charge Rakesh Kumar said the accused were produced before a duty magistrate today who remanded them in judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...