Pitbull attacks 55-yr-old woman, owner booked

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 2

The police have booked a dog owner after his pet, a Pitbull, attacked a 55-year-old woman at Anangpur village here on Monday.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital after she suffered injuries. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused identified as Sonu of Anangpur village.

As per the police complaint, the incident took place when the woman — Sumarti of Anangpur village — was on her way to a shop and the dog came out of the house and attacked her. Reportedly, the dog kept on dragging Sumarti for a few metres after she fell down and raised an alarm.

The victim, who was rescued by her son Pravesh and other locals, after about five minutes was left with deep wounds in her leg, it is claimed. She was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi later.