Pitbull injures 9-year-old girl

Karnal, December 17
Mahi (9) was badly injured after her neighbour’s pet dog attacked her in Shiv Colony here on Friday evening. She suffered serious injuries on her face and was admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The police said, the family was approached but they were yet to receive any complaint.
