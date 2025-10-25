The DGP and Rohtak SP have asked police officials to contribute funds for the family of deceased ASI Sandeep Lather, who had allegedly committed suicide on October 14.

"ASI Sandeep Kumar, who was posted in the Cyber Cell, had died in unfortunate circumstances on October 14. His family comprises his mother, wife, two daughters and a son. Two of his children are minors and all three are studying. The late Sandeep was a sincere and conscientious officer who proved his capability with his remarkable contribution in solving cases of crime in the district. He was honoured by the Chief Minister on the 79th Independence Day for his outstanding work," states the communique sent by the DGP to the IGP, Rohtak Range.

Maintaining that the ASI's family needs financial help, the DGP asked the IGP to inform and motivate police officials in all districts/units for voluntary contributions and get the amount thus collected deposited in the account of the Police Welfare Fund of Rohtak district.

The communique specifies that IPS officers should contribute Rs 3,000 per head, Gazetted Officers Rs 2,500, Inspectors Rs 2,000, Sub-Inspectors Rs 1,800, ASIs Rs 1,500, other ranks Rs 1,000 and Class IV employees Rs 300 per head.

The communique further maintains that if any official/employee has any doubt or objection over the said decision or he/she is unable to contribute the prescribed amount, he/she should inform the Accounts Branch by October 25.