Pits inconvenience commuters
A government contractor has left pits unfilled in the area near DAV School for more than three months. The pits were dug to lay water pipelines but have not been refilled. Residents and commuters are being inconvenienced as the pits restrict the movement of vehicles and pose a risk of accidents. Thousands of school and college students pass through the area every day. The authorities concerned must address the issue at the earliest. Virender Narwal, Hisar
Civic amenities provided only before VIP’S movement
THE district and local administration must be held accountable for providing civic amenities to residents only when a VIP movement is expected in the city. Recently, in Sector 11 here, one of the top functionaries of the ruling party visited the office of an MLA and attended a function in Town Park. All roads leading to the MLA's office and the park were spruced up. Flags were put on the roadside and the area was made garbage-free. Varun Sheokand, Faridabad
No check on stray animals
STRAY cattle and dogs and monkey menace have become a source of nuisance for the residents of Rohtak. Despite repeated complaints to the municipal authorities and media reports, no action is being taken to control the rising number of stray animals in the city. The administration must resort to some effective measures against the issue. Santosh, Rohtak
