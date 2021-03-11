Plaints of police inaction heard at Janta Darbar

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 7

Home Minister Anil Vij heard grievances of people from across the state who reached at PWD rest house in Ambala during a ‘Janta Darbar’ on Saturday.

Most of the complaints were regarding the Police Department where the complainants sought appropriate action. The complainants alleged that in many cases, no action was being taken despite the complaints were marked by the minister himself. Anil Vij ordered police protection for a Sonepat woman who alleged that a person was harassing her. In murder case of a JBT teacher, the minister directed SP Fatehabad to arrest the accused and coordinate with the STF. He also talked to Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, and asked her to issue arms licence requested by the kin of the deceased teacher. Meanwhile, a complainant from Palwal levelled allegation against a senior Congress leader in a land dispute. The minister said the case would be examined and if the complaint is found to be true, appropriate action will be taken. The minister also ordered SIT in the murder case of a BSF commando in Sonepat. Vij also pulled up a policeman in Jind over inaction in an assault case on a woman.