Plan for dairy complex project in Ambala ready, work likely to start soon at site

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 23

With the site plan for the dairy complex ready, the long-pending project to shift dairies in the residential areas of Ambala Sadar to Brahmin Majra village is likely to take off soon.

A 21-acre land was identified at Brahmin Majra village in 2021 for the complex, but the project got delayed due to various reasons. Earlier, a design prepared for the complex was rejected by Home Minister Anil Vij as attention was not paid to amenities to be given to dairy owners and drainage.

As per survey conducted by the municipal council (MC), there were over 900 dairies with 15,000 animals in Ambala Sadar. The project has been hanging fire for 20 years. Many residents are into the dairy business since the British era here. Cow dung is dumped in the open ground along the Rambagh road and in nullahs, which is the major reason behind choking of drains and poor sanitary conditions.

Satinder Siwach, Ambala Cantonment SDM-cum-Ambala Sadar MC administrator said, “The consultant hired for the project has prepared the site plan and it has been presented before the minister. The consultant has been asked to make some changes and the final plan would be submitted in the coming week. After that estimates would be prepared soon. We are hopeful that within a month, the tender for the construction of the complex would be floated.”

As per plan, besides plots for dairy owners, the complex would have a rest house for them, a biogas plant for efficient management of cow dung, a solar power plant and a chilling plant.

Apart from dry and wet fodder, a big warehouse would be constructed in the complex for green fodder. The complex would have a veterinary hospital too.

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who recently held a meeting with officials of the MC and the project consultant, said, “A state-of-the-art dairy complex would be constructed on 21 acres at Brahmin Majra village. Dairies located at different places in the Sadar area would be shifted to the complex. A causeway would also be built from Tangri Bundh Road to Brahmin Majra for easy access to the complex.”

#Ambala