Plan in place by Haryana Government to tackle heat wave

Chandigarh March 15

The Haryana Government today geared up its machinery to tackle the heat wave in the coming months.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal called a meeting of officials to chalk out the heat wave action plan with metrological experts, deputy commissioners and administrative secretaries of public health engineering, power, health, forest, disaster management, irrigation and water, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, urban local bodies, animal husbandry, women and child departments here.

Kaushal said the priority of the state government was to provide clean drinking water to the people, besides ensuring water for irrigation. Therefore, the departments concerned should ensure the availability of water and its proper use and also issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the field officials.

He directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to constitute special teams in the districts to check water thefts. The DCs should hold a meeting with the officials of the departments concerned every fortnight in this regard.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials of the Health Department to sensitise the public to take precautionary measures to prevent any kind of seasonal flu.