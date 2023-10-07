Plan to bolster 774 PACSs approved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government had taken steps to economically strengthen 774 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACSs) across the state.

He said this while presiding over the Cooperative Department’s review meeting to follow up on the decisions taken at the 31st meeting of the North Zonal Council. He said the approval had been granted to economically bolster the PACSs, starting from the ones located in Panchkula district.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need to install solar power plants on the rooftops of all PACSs to harness the potential of solar energy. He also called for efforts to facilitate loan provisions for farmers seeking to install solar pumps.