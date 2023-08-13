Plan to lay railway line from Karnal to Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 12

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government had a plan to lay a railway line from Karnal to Yamunanagar.

He said the scheme would be implemented soon through the Ministry of Railways and people of Alahar villages would also benefit from the railway line.

The CM was interacting with people after redressing their grievances under Jan Samvad Programme in Alahar village of Yamunanagar district today.

He said the work for the construction of a freight corridor from Kokata to Yamunanagar would be completed soon by the Central government.

He added that after the completion of this corridor, Yamunanagar would be directly connected with Kolkata from a commercial point of view.

“Traders of Yamunanagar as well as the entire state will be benefited by this corridor,” added the CM.

