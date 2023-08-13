Plan to lay railway line from Karnal to Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, August 12
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government had a plan to lay a railway line from Karnal to Yamunanagar.
He said the scheme would be implemented soon through the Ministry of Railways and people of Alahar villages would also benefit from the railway line.
The CM was interacting with people after redressing their grievances under Jan Samvad Programme in Alahar village of Yamunanagar district today.
He said the work for the construction of a freight corridor from Kokata to Yamunanagar would be completed soon by the Central government.
He added that after the completion of this corridor, Yamunanagar would be directly connected with Kolkata from a commercial point of view.
“Traders of Yamunanagar as well as the entire state will be benefited by this corridor,” added the CM.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...