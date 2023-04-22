Plan to raise insurance cover of drivers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma today said the government was trying to raise the insurance of drivers and conductors from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. He also directed the officials to expedite all pending works of the department and the recruitment of 1,190 conductors through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

The minister was presiding over a review meeting with the officials of the Transport Department. The officials apprised him about works of the department with a detailed discussion on their status.

Sharma said 125 mini buses have been inducted and 50 more HVAC buses would arrive by April end. Till March, 404 buses have been sent to various depots and 150 more buses were expected to arrive by the end of this month, he said, adding that soon electric buses would also be procured.

During the meeting, it was apprised that the work of e-ticketing has been completed in six depots and four sub-depots of the department, while it would be completed soon in the remaining depots. Also, bus passes are being issued to senior citizens in the age group of 60 to 65 years.