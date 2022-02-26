Plan to regularise non-conforming industrial areas awaited in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 25

The issue of pending regularisation of industrial units operating from non-conforming zones (residential) in the city has attracted the attention of the bodies of entrepreneurs, who have raised the demand again.

“The Chief Minister, in a meeting of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation last year, had given directions to the Faridabad Municipal Corporation to prepare a verification report of the units operating in the unauthorised area, but a final plan is yet to come out,” sources in the district administration have said.

“Despite collection of taxes and other charges by the administration, several units in the unauthorised areas were operating under pathetic conditions,” Ramneek Prabhakar, general secretary, Manufacturers’ Association Faridabad said.

Claiming that the demand for regularising zones having 70 per cent or more units had been pending for long, Rajiv Chawla, president, Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (IAMSME), said the delay had resulted in unavailability of the civic amenities, making the industrial units and residents suffer.

“As many as 23 clusters, having around 16,800 industrial units, were found in a survey carried out last year. The government had also announced relocation incentives for the units whose number was less than 70 per cent in June 2018,” he added.

It is reported that the Municipal Corporation had also adopted a resolution for regularising the clusters having 80 per cent or more industrial units in 2008. Sarurpur, Mujheri, Gazipur, Mujesar, Bajri, New DLF, SGM Nagar, Jawahar Colony, Indira Colony, Krishna Colony, Malerna Road, Gurukul, Kharkhana Bagh,Ajronda and Dabua-Pali road are among the non- conforming zones here.

“The issue is being taken up on a priority basis for a proper solution,” said a senior official of the Faridabad MC.

