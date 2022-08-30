Plan to up e-surveillance in cities, says Haryana Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, August 29
To keep a check on crime in the state, the government will draft a plan for the installation of a CCTV surveillance system in all cities.
This was stated by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting here today. He directed the officers to finalise equipment required for stepping up surveillance in cities. He also directed the officers concerned to prepare a plan for traffic management, finalising uniform specifications of the tender for installation of the e-surveillance system.
The Urban Local Bodies Department (ULB) has been designated as the nodal agency for the project. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared by the department prescribing roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders.
