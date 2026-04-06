Plans afoot to replace urea with indigenous fertiliser

Under the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G scheme, the Centre plans to promote the use of indigenous fertilisers instead of urea. Pits to prepare the indigenous manure will be dug on vacant panchayat land.

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Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Chaudhary Dharambir Singh said, “The practice will not only cleanse the villages, but also give new strength to agriculture.” The MP, who was chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, reviewed various welfare schemes.

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He said under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), work should be expedited on solid and liquid waste management projects for effective waste management in villages.

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The MP said under MNREGA, about Rs 896 lakh has been spent in the district in the last financial year on water conservation, land development and rural connectivity.

Appreciating the progress of Amrit Sarovar Scheme, he said work has started at all 80 ponds identified in the district, many of which have also been completed. “Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, more than 1,800 active self-help groups are operating in the district, providing financial assistance through revolving funds and bank linkages,” he added.