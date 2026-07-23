Plantation drive begins at Haryana police academy

The Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, launched a plantation drive on Wednesday, planting 250 saplings of various species, including neem, jamun, guava, drumstick (moringa) and mango.

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The drive was conducted under the guidance of Director General of Police and Academy Director Kala Ramachandran. Superintendent of Police Baljinder Singh, Deputy Superintendents of Police Geetika, Vivek Kundu and Manisha, along with other officers and staff, participated in the campaign. Addressing the gathering, SP Baljinder Singh said the Academy had set a target of planting 1,000 saplings by the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh under its ongoing plantation campaign.

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He said trees were essential not only for environmental conservation but also for ensuring a healthy future. Increased green cover, he added, helps reduce stress, improves air quality, conserves groundwater, supports the water cycle and promotes biodiversity. “Planting a sapling is important, but nurturing and protecting it is even more essential,” he said, urging people to contribute towards creating a clean environment.