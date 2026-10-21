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Home / Haryana / Plastic scrap burnt despite ban in Bahadurgarh; four booked

Plastic scrap burnt despite ban in Bahadurgarh; four booked

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 11:09 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Plastic waste being burnt at Mandothi village in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district.
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Despite a ban on burning plastic waste, the illegal practice continues in the Bahadurgarh area, prompting the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to intensify enforcement against violators.

The board’s regional office has launched a special drive against those burning plastic waste and scrap. In the latest action, four persons were booked for allegedly burning such material in agricultural fields at Mandothi village, causing air pollution and posing a potential health hazard.

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The incident came to light after HSPCB officials alerted patrolling police personnel to the burning of plastic and other waste in fields at Mandothi, about 1 km from the Delhi-Rohtak highway.

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A police team reached the spot and found four persons near two vehicles bearing Delhi and Haryana registration numbers. Plastic scrap was being burnt in iron drums and metal containers, generating thick smoke.

“A fire tender was called to extinguish the flames. After the material had cooled, the police seized 133 iron sheets, 266 drum tops and bottoms, 151 small and large empty iron drums, burnt plastic and rubber scrap, seven sacks of PVC wire casings and broken plastic, besides other material and tools allegedly used in the activity,” an official said.

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The district administration has already issued orders prohibiting the burning of plastic waste and scrap. The accused allegedly violated these directions to make financial gains.

The police booked Bhupesh alias Bhola of Rohtak, Nanhe of Shahjahanpur, Ankit of Ambedkar Nagar and Wasim of Bulandshahr, all in Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 223(a) and 280 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Sunil Sheoran, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Bahadurgarh, said burning plastic waste was completely prohibited in the district and violators would face action under the law. “We are continuously inspecting sensitive areas to prevent plastic burning and ensure compliance with norms to keep the area pollution-free,” he said.

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