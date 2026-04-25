Plastic waste from Narnaul sent to Murthal plant for power generation

In a step aimed at environmental protection, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has collected approximately 225 kg of single-use plastic waste during a special campaign in the Narnaul area and transported it to a waste-to-energy plant at Murthal.

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The waste will be scientifically disposed of at the plant and used to generate electricity.

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Mahendragarh Regional Officer of the board, Vijay Chaudhary, said the action has been taken with the aim of strictly enforcing the ban on plastic, reducing pollution and utilising plastic waste for energy production.

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“The department’s primary goal is to eliminate plastic pollution from the entire region. For this, such campaigns and strict action will continue,” he said.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with the board by avoiding the use of plastic in their daily life and actively participating in saving the environment, noting that winning this battle is impossible without public support.

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“Pollution Control Board teams are constantly conducting inspections, cracking down on violators and spreading awareness. However, our target of having a clean environment can be achieved only with proactive support from the people,” he added.