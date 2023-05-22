Plot ‘bought’ for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 cr

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 21

A land parcel in Sector 23A that hit the headlines recently for being fraudulently purchased for Rs 600 will now be auctioned with opening bid for Rs 7 crore. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has started the e-auctioning procedure. The plot’s reserve price has been set at Rs 7.33 crore. The 500 sq yard plot was first sold through e-auction in 2021-2022.

A resident of Palam Vihar had participated in the e-auction for a plot. The bid went up to Rs 4.89 crore. The plot was then allotted in the name of his wife Nishu. The allottee made six transactions of Rs 100 each, while the plot and property management system of the HSVP recorded that it received Rs 4.4 crore. The irregularity came to light during an audit.

Vikas Dhanda, estate officer-1, HSVP, said, “The plot taken fraudulently in Sector 23A is now being auctioned. It is being sold online. Its reserve price has been kept at Rs 7.33 crore. By selling it, the loss of Rs 4.5 crore will be recovered.”