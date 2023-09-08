Plot fraud: 3 HCS officers among 20 booked

Gurugram, September 7
Following a court order, the Gurugram police have registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against 20 persons, including three HCS officers, the then District Revenue Officer (DRO) and tehsildar for allegedly forging the conveyance deed of a plot.
Dharamveer, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, said his father Sunil Kumar had bought a plot from HUDA in Sector 23 of Gurugram and got the allotment letter after making payment.
Due to some reasons, the department did not give him the plot allotted earlier. He was allotted another plot, and was sent a letter in 2007.
“My father died in 2010. The then DRO, Krishna Lal Bishnoi, and his son Vikas planned to grab the plot and got Keerta Ram, a resident of Jodhpur, to impersonate as my father. The conveyance deed of the plot was made in the name of Sunil Kumar in 2016.
The signatures of my father and Keerta Ram did not match, but even then the deed was registered,” he claimed. Among those booked are Krishan Lal Bishnoi, his son Vikas, HUDA Estate Officer Om Prakash and the then Estate Officer Vatsal Vashisth.
