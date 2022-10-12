Plot owner, contractor found guilty of labourers’ death

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 11

The Gurugram administration’s inquiry committee has found the plot owner and demolition contractor guilty of negligence for the death of two labourers in Udyog Vihar here on October 3.

The labourers had died after an under-demolition factory building collapsed while the two were cooking food on the ground floor. The accident had also left two others injured.

The administration had then constituted a five-member committee, headed by SDM, which submitted its report to DC Nishant Yadav. The plot owner M/s Winter Wear India Pvt Ltd and contractor Banwari Lal have been found guilty of putting workers at risk by lodging them in an “unsafe” building. The duo will have to pay compensation to the deceased, which will be calculated by the Labour Department.