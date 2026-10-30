Plug road safety gaps: Rewari ADC to officials

Rewari Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Modi has asked officers concerned to ensure proper lighting arrangements and markings on all roads in the district to prevent the occurrence of accidents in the upcoming foggy weather.

“The winter season has begun, so there should be proper lighting arrangements on the district’s roads. All newly constructed and repaired roads should be thoroughly marked and signboards, white stripes and reflectors etc installed on them so that the drivers do not face problems during fog,” the ADC instructed the officers during a district-level meeting of the Road Safety Committee at the local Mini-Secretariat.

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Modi stated that road accidents could be curbed by strengthening the connecting road network, including national and state highways traversing the district.

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“The departments concerned should ensure proper maintenance and thorough monitoring of roads within their jurisdictions. Preventive measures should be taken to reduce accidents at all blind spots on the district’s roads,” he said, adding that all blind spots on roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, HSVP, NHAI and HSIIDC should be promptly removed.

The ADC specifically directed the officers concerned to get the illegal entry and exits on all roads in the district closed forthwith.

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He stated that necessary action should be taken to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers on the national highways, state highways and other roads passing through Rewari.

“The damaged roads should be repaired immediately to avoid inconvenience to the persons driving vehicles,” he added.

Modi directed the departments concerned to fill up the potholes on the roads under their jurisdiction and install signboards and speed-breakers at key locations such as T-points.

He also ordered to step up challans for overloaded vehicles and regular inspections of school buses under the Safe School Vehicle Policy.

Meanwhile, the ADC also held a meeting with the District Town Planner and the officers of the Mining, Narcotics and other departments.

Modi directed the District Town Planner’s officials to ensure that illegal construction was not permitted in the district. He asked them to take prompt and strict legal action against those found guilty of carrying out illegal constructions.

The ADC instructed the Mining officials to ensure regular monitoring to prevent illegal mining in the district.

He also directed the Narco Coordination Committee officials to identify drug-addicts in the district and provide counseling to them.

Rewari ASP Deepika Agarwal, SDM Dalbir Singh and other officers were present.