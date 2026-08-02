Plugging gaps to secure examination system, recruitment

When a question paper is leaked, fake candidates sit for exams, cyber methods are used to disrupt the exam process, or organised gangs tamper with the system, it deals a striking blow to the trust of youth and the credibility of administrative systems. Keeping this in mind, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Centre implemented the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Advertisement

Broad scope of the law

Advertisement

The Act applies to public examinations through which selections are made for various Central Government services, institutions, and admission to higher education. These include the UPSC, Staff Selection Commission, National Testing Agency, Railway Recruitment Boards, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), and other examination bodies notified by the Centre.

Advertisement

The most important feature of this law is that, for the first time, examination offences have been clearly defined. Leaking a question paper, providing question papers or answer keys, seating a fake candidate for an exam, tampering with computer networks or digital systems, enabling cheating through electronic devices, misusing confidential information, and influencing the examination process for financial gain are now punishable offences.

The 2026 amendments

Advertisement

After the Act came into force in 2024, it became evident that examination offences were becoming increasingly technology-driven, organised, and interstate in nature. Gangs leaking question papers had begun using digital platforms, encrypted communication channels, cyber networks, and modern methods of financial transactions. It thus became necessary for the law to be strengthened to meet these challenges.

Hence, significant amendments were made to the Act in 2026. The core objective of these amendments was not merely to increase penalties, but to make the investigation, prosecution, and judicial processes more effective, so that timely and decisive action could be ensured against organised examination crimes.

Under the amended provisions, states and union territories were granted the authority to constitute Special Task Forces. This paved the way for coordinated action against organised networks that operate across multiple states to disrupt the examination process. This provision was considered extremely important, since most cases are no longer confined to a single state.

The amendments placed special emphasis on the scientific analysis of digital and electronic evidence. Efforts were made to further strengthen the capabilities of investigating agencies through the effective use of cyber forensics, data analysis, electronic records, and evidence linked to digital communication. At the same time, the system for rapid exchange of information between various states and Central agencies was also reinforced, enabling quicker action against offenders.

Important steps were also taken to expedite the judicial process. Emphasis was placed on special arrangements for the swift resolution of cases related to examination offences, so that cases would no longer remain pending for years and offenders could be punished through a time-bound judicial process. Speedy justice not only enhances the effectiveness of the law but also sends the message to society that any tampering with the examination system will be treated as a serious crime.

Youth empowerment

Over the past 12 years, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the youth have come to be regarded not merely as job-seekers, but as the greatest partners in India’s development. Numerous policy decisions are centred on education, skill development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance. The New Education Policy 2020 paved the way for making education more practical and aligned with future needs, while initiatives such as the Skill India Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Startup India, Standup India, Atal Innovation Mission, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Digital India, and Vidya Lakshmi have created new opportunities for youth to learn, innovate, and pursue self-employment. Today, the country’s youth are not limited to seeking employment alone, they are actively creating jobs, driving innovation, and playing an active role in building a developed India. This youth-centric approach is giving new momentum to India’s development journey and forming a strong foundation for realising the resolutions of the Amrit Kaal.

Merit-based recruitment

Haryana too has undertaken numerous reforms to give the highest priority to transparency and merit in its recruitment processes. The state government's clear vision is that opportunities for government service should be granted solely on the basis of talent, merit, and hard work. In line with this thinking, the extensive use of technology in recruitment processes, digital systems, time-bound selection procedures, and transparent mechanisms have been continuously strengthened. Various administrative reforms have been implemented to reduce unnecessary human intervention in the recruitment process, enhance impartiality, and ensure accountability. The objective of these efforts is not merely to make appointments, but to establish among youth the belief that their hard work will be respected and the selection process will remain fair.

Today, in the state, more than 1.80 lakh youth have been given government jobs on the principle of ‘Bina Kharchi-Bina Parchi’, based entirely on transparency and merit. Through the Common Eligibility Test (CET), the recruitment process has been made simple, fair, and transparent.

When every candidate enters the examination hall believing that their success will be determined solely by their merit, ability, and hard work, only then will a truly equal-opportunity system be established. This trust is the hallmark of capable and transparent governance — it is the strength of a developed Haryana, and it is also the strong foundation of a developed India. Such a fair and reliable examination system will not only protect the dreams of the youth but also will play a vital role in making India a more capable, competitive, and just nation.