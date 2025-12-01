Plywood units told to submit urea details

After receiving several complaints related to illegal use of agriculture grade subsidised urea, the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has asked owners of 36 plywood factories to submit information in this regard.

Issuing notices, the department has sought information regarding purchase, consumption and use of technical grade urea from these units. As per information, some units have submitted the sought information. However, factory owners who failed to provide information have been issued final notices.

The department has sought information regarding total quantity of technical grade urea purchased and consumed during the current financial year, copies of purchase bills/invoices related to technical grade urea, total production output (ply-board) for the same period and the ratio/percentage of formaldehyde (formalin) used with technical grade urea in resin manufacturing process.

“Failure to submit details within the stipulated time will leave this office with no option but to refer the matter to the GST Department and other authorities for further action under the relevant Acts and Rules,” said Dr Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture, Yamunanagar.