DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Plywood units told to submit urea details

Plywood units told to submit urea details

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:05 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

After receiving several complaints related to illegal use of agriculture grade subsidised urea, the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has asked owners of 36 plywood factories to submit information in this regard.

Advertisement

Issuing notices, the department has sought information regarding purchase, consumption and use of technical grade urea from these units. As per information, some units have submitted the sought information. However, factory owners who failed to provide information have been issued final notices.

Advertisement

The department has sought information regarding total quantity of technical grade urea purchased and consumed during the current financial year, copies of purchase bills/invoices related to technical grade urea, total production output (ply-board) for the same period and the ratio/percentage of formaldehyde (formalin) used with technical grade urea in resin manufacturing process.

Advertisement

“Failure to submit details within the stipulated time will leave this office with no option but to refer the matter to the GST Department and other authorities for further action under the relevant Acts and Rules,” said Dr Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture, Yamunanagar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts