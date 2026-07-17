PM flags off India’s first hydrogen-powered train, calls it successful example of ‘Make in India’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind and Sonepat in Haryana, calling it a major leap towards green mobility and a successful example of the ‘Make in India’ campaign.

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With this, India has joined a select group of countries that have operational hydrogen-powered trains and marks an important step towards the adoption of clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector.

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After flagging off the train from Jind, the Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation and laid foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 14,700 crore.

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Modi said the hydrogen-powered train is a proud symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and our commitment to cleaner, future-ready transportation.

Today, Indian Railways has taken a major step and this is the world’s most powerful hydrogen train, he said addressing a public gathering later.

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The 89-km distance between Jind and Sonepat will be covered in two hours, with the train halting at 12 intermediate stations.

Modi also took a veiled dig at the previous Congress-led UPA government, saying had the situation due to West Asia conflict arisen before 2014, the work of Indian Railways would have come to a standstill as trains in large parts of the country used to run mainly on diesel.

“At that time, in large parts of our country our trains used to run on diesel only. Had diesel supplies been disrupted then, how would diesel-powered trains have operated? The country would have faced a massive crisis. But friends, this is not the situation of 2014. It is Modi, who thinks well before and also turns solutions to problems into reality on the ground,” he said.

Referring to the West Asia conflict, Modi said, “You are seeing that for past several months, war has been going on in West Asia, across the entire region of (Strait of) Hormuz, involving Iran, and the Gulf. It is through this sea route through Hormuz that India receives a huge quantity of petrol, diesel, LPG gas, and fertilisers for our farmers. But for the last three to four months, this route has continuously remained a battlefield, surrounded by crisis.”

He said Indian Railways has taken a big step in this 21st century technology as only three to four countries have the capability of running hydrogen-powered train.

This train has 3200 horsepower and it is not only the most powerful, but also the longest one (10 coaches), Modi said.

“At other places in world, hydrogen train has three to four coaches only. But in India, this train has 10 coaches,” he said.

By running a 10-coach hydrogen train, India has established its presence in the world (janda gaad diya hai), he said.

“Here in Jind, all such things have been made for it. In coming time, more infrastructure connected with hydrogen train will be made. New factories will come up which will meet the need of hydrogen train network. This will generate new avenues of employment for Haryana youths,” he said.

Recalling his association with Jind, he said, “I cannot forget the love I have got.” Jind’s ‘ghee’ and ‘ghevar’ have not changed in years but its ‘tevar’ (attitude) has, he said, adding Jind is becoming a model of BJP’s and NDA’s good governance.

Names of Jind, Sonepat and Haryana will come up whenever there is mention of hydrogen train, I congratulate the entire country, he added.

During his speech Modi also made a mention of ‘Swachhta Se Swagat’ (welcome through cleanliness) campaign in Jind which had been going on for past few days ahead of his visit.

“I will praise the people of Jind and Haryana for enthusiastically taking part in this Swachhta campaign. During the past one week, there is a lot of discussion going on about the campaign,” he said.

He urged the people to make Swachhta a part of nature, their value system and an integral part of their daily lives.

After flagging off the hydrogen-powered train, Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 14,700 crore, giving a boost to road connectivity, healthcare and strengthening cultural heritage.

Among these projects is the 157.92 km long four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway which has been developed at a cost of around Rs 9,680 crore.

He also inaugurated the 33.81 km four-lane, partially access-controlled Ambala-Kala Amb highway on NH-7 and NH-344.

Among the other projects, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of a Sikh museum at Kurukshetra that will showcase the history of Sikhism, the teachings of Sikh Gurus, their courage, sacrifices and the invaluable contribution of the Sikh community to India's civilisation.

Modi said this is the land of Jind, associated with the glory of Maharaja Ranjit Singh as well as the faith linked to the Pandavas.

“India of today not only preserves this legacy but is also committed to passing it on with pride to future generations. With this spirit, the foundation stone of a Sikh museum has been laid in Kurukshetra today. This new museum will further enrich Haryana’s cultural landscape,” he said.

In his speech, Railway Minister Vaishnaw testing is underway in the Sonepat-Delhi section and this train will then go from Jind to Delhi.

The train, styled in a striking sky-blue and white colour scheme, is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train.

The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation.

Compared to diesel trains, they eliminate tailpipe emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels and fossil fuel imports, and operate with significantly less noise. Unlike conventional electric trains, they do not require continuous overhead electrification infrastructure, as electricity is generated on-board through hydrogen fuel cells, making them a clean and efficient solution.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini among others were present on the occasion.