PM lauds Kurukshetra farmer

Kurukshetra, April 24
The Prime Minister on Monday appreciated the efforts of a Kurukshetra farmer towards water conservation. Ankur Kumar, a resident of Ban village, has adopted the drip irrigation technique in his fields. Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini had shared a video of Ankur on his Twitter account. Responding to the tweet, the PM wrote: “Great initiative! This effort of our Ankur from Kurukshetra towards water conservation is an example for everyone.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan
Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water
India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang
Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA