PM lauds Kurukshetra farmer

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 24

The Prime Minister on Monday appreciated the efforts of a Kurukshetra farmer towards water conservation. Ankur Kumar, a resident of Ban village, has adopted the drip irrigation technique in his fields. Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini had shared a video of Ankur on his Twitter account. Responding to the tweet, the PM wrote: “Great initiative! This effort of our Ankur from Kurukshetra towards water conservation is an example for everyone.”