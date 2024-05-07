PM made false promises, says AAP leader

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 6

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has betrayed the youngsters, farmers and the entire country by making false promises and the people of Haryana have decided to teach the BJP a lesson in the elections.

Singh was here to hold public meetings and workers meeting in support of the AAP state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Congress Bhavan Kurukshetra, Singh said, “Prime Minister Modi has betrayed the youngsters who wanted to join the army to protect their motherland by implementing the Angniveer scheme. The people of the country have been betrayed in the name of giving two crore jobs, bringing back black money and MSP. Still, PM continues to say this was just a trailer. BJP candidates have been facing protests in rural areas and the way BJP didn’t allow farmers to go to Delhi, the people of Haryana will not allow the BJP candidates to win and go to Delhi. BJP’s tactics of change of face before the elections will not work anymore.” Meanwhile, about 70 sarpanches of the Shahabad Assembly constituency extended support to Sushil Gupta.

“70 out of 76 incumbent sarpanches of Shahabad have extended support to INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha. We are thankful to the Sarpanches for their support and after seeing the support that we have been getting, I can say that INDIA bloc is going to form its government. People of Kurukshetra should take a pledge to defeat BJP,” Singh said.

“INDIA bloc will win all 10 Lok sabha seats and the Karnal assembly seat in the election. People are intelligent and they will not get trapped in the BJP’s tactics of changing the face before election. They will change the government,” Congress leader Ashok Arora said.

Sarpanch Association Shahabad president Sukhdeep Mohri said, “The development works have come to a standstill in the rural areas due to the wrong policies of the government. We have decided to extend our full support to Sushil Gupta, and we are ready to face every action. If they can put sitting Chief Ministers behind the bars then they can take action against sarpanches as well.”

AAP candidate Sushil Gupta, state vice president Anurag Dhanda and several other AAP and Congress leaders were also present on the occasion.

